I-League 2022/23 season to begin on November 12

The I-League 2022/23 season will begin on November 12, the All India Football Federation announced on Monday.

The league will return to the usual format of Home and Away matches for the season, the governing body said in a statement.

“While the fixtures of the Hero I-League are ready, its official declaration is being held back subject to resolving certain issues,” the statement by AIFF added. The fixture list for the 12-team tournament is yet to be announced.

The board is also working with its marketing partners to finalise the official broadcasters for the tournament.