I-League: Chennai City FC downs Indian Arrows

Chennai City FC returned to winning ways by downing Indian Arrows by a solitary goal in an I-League fixture played at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

An Elvedin Skrijelj header midway through the second half fetched Chennai City the full quota of points. This was the second win for the former champion, which had lost its previous two outings after starting its campaign with a win over Gokulam Kerala FC.

READ: Punjab FC, Sudeva Delhi FC play out goalless draw

Chennai City earned a few good chances in the opening half but poor finishing came in the way of converting the opportunities. Vijay Nagappan had back-to-back chances in front of an open Arrows goal in a matter of seconds in 28th minute but fluffed both by failing to make proper connection on each occasion. Chennai City continued to create more chances after the break but found the target in the 63rd minute when the Serbian midfielder Elvedin Skrijelj produced a powerful header off a Mohamed Iqbal corner to find the back of the Arrows net.

In another match played earlier in the day, debutante Sudeva Delhi FC earned a point holding former champion RoundGlass Punjab FC to a goalless draw.