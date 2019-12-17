I-League: Eslava salvages 1-1 draw for Chennai City against Aizawl

Aizawl FC and Chennai City FC shared spoils in a closely-contested encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Tuesday. William Lalnunfela scored in the 9th minute to put the host in the front before Chennai City FC skipper Roberto Eslava drew the parity from the penalty spot in the 40th minute.

First half started with Chennai City FC looking fluent, but Aizawl FC soon found its rhythm. In the 9th minute, Aizawl captain Alfred Jaryan ran through the Chennai City defence and released William Lalnunfela with a brilliant throughball.

In the 18th minute, Chennai won a free-kick just outside the box as Katsumi delivered pin-point which the visitor failed to convert. In the 35th minute, Ajith Kumar's long-range effort flew inches wide off the post.

In the 40th minute, Katsumi Yusa earned a penalty owing to a handball by Paul inside the Aizawl box and Eslava stepped up to convert from the spot.

After the resumption, Lalnunfela came agonisingly close to regain the lead but his shot went just wide. In the 76th minute, Chennai earned a corner but Ajith pulled his header wide.

In the 79th minute, Aizawl's young midfielder Rochharzela showed exceptional skill to run past Chennai defenders but squandered the golden opportunity.

With the draw, Aizawl FC stays sixth with five points from four matches whereas Chennai City remains seventh having amassed four points from three games.