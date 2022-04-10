I-League: Churchill Brothers beats Kenkre FC; Rajasthan draws with Real Kashmir

Former champion Churchill Brothers FC came from behind to beat Kenkre FC 2-1 in an 11th round I-League match at Naihati Stadium and kept alive the hopes of qualifying for the championship phase.

After playing a barren first half, Kenkre found the lead courtesy of an own goal from Churchill Brothers defender Momo Cisse. The Goa side returned in the final quarter of the action and turned the match in its favour after finding goals from Komron Tursunov and Kenneth Ikechuwku.

This was the third successive win for Churchill Brothers, which netted 17 points from 11 matches to reach the fifth position in the current league standing.

In another match played at the Kalyani Stadium, Pedro Manzi scored an equalizer in the injury time to help Rajasthan United FC hold Real Kashmir FC to a 2-2 draw.

Mason Lee Robertson scored twice in the first half to give Kashmir a comfortable lead but Rajasthan managed to steal a point thanks to two late goals from M. Alocious and Pedro Manzi. Both Rajasthan (14 points from 10 matches) and Real Kashmir (12 from 10) remained with the possibility of making it to the top seven after the draw.

The results:

(At Naihati) - Kenkre FC 1 (Momo Cisse 49-og) lost to Churchill Brothers FC 2 (Komron Tursunov 75, Kenneth Ikechuwku 81)

(At Kalyani) - Rajasthan United FC 2 (M. Alocious 75, Pedro Manzi 90) drew with Real Kashmir FC 2 (Mason Robertson 4, 43).