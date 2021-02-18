I-League: Churchill Brothers downs Chennai City, Aizawl routs Mohammedan Sporting

Luka Majcen produced a goal in the last minute of the added time to help Churchill Brothers down Chennai City FC 2-1 in an I-League match played under lights at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.

The Slovenian forward scored both the goals for Churchill Brothers while Serbian Elvedin Skrijelj got the lone reply for Chennai City.

The match came alive after a barren first half. Majcen gave Churchill Brothers the lead in the 49th minute. Chennai City regrouped well to find the equaliser which came in the 64th minute when Skrijelj converted a penalty, which was awarded after Churchill defender Hamza Kheir handled a shot from Ranjeet Pandre.

Chennai City had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 67th minute when Demir Avdic made it into the Churchill box latching on to a pass from Vladimir Molerovic. The Serbian forward messed up in the end sending his attempt over an open goal. Majcen realised the win for Churchill in the added time as he nodded home a nice cross from Clayvin Zuniga.

Aizawl FC earned its third win of the season when it handed Mohammedan Sporting a 3-0 thrashing at the Salt Lake Stadium. Real Kashmir extended its unbeaten start to the season as it drew 1-1 with RoundGlass Punjab.