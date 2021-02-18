Football Football I-League: Churchill Brothers downs Chennai City, Aizawl routs Mohammedan Sporting Churchill Brothers regained the top spot in the I-League standings with a 2-1 win over Chennai City FC, while Aizawl FC cruised to a 3-0 win past Mohammedan Sporting. Team Sportstar KOLKATA 18 February, 2021 21:43 IST Churchill Brothers players celebrate Luka Majcen's winner against Chennai City FC in the I-League on Thursday. - I-League Team Sportstar KOLKATA 18 February, 2021 21:43 IST Luka Majcen produced a goal in the last minute of the added time to help Churchill Brothers down Chennai City FC 2-1 in an I-League match played under lights at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday. The Slovenian forward scored both the goals for Churchill Brothers while Serbian Elvedin Skrijelj got the lone reply for Chennai City.RELATED| ISL 2020-21 Kolkata Derby preview: Form favours ATK Mohun Bagan as SC East Bengal looks to go against the tide The match came alive after a barren first half. Majcen gave Churchill Brothers the lead in the 49th minute. Chennai City regrouped well to find the equaliser which came in the 64th minute when Skrijelj converted a penalty, which was awarded after Churchill defender Hamza Kheir handled a shot from Ranjeet Pandre.Podcast: The lastest episode of 'The Full Time Show' features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal. Chennai City had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 67th minute when Demir Avdic made it into the Churchill box latching on to a pass from Vladimir Molerovic. The Serbian forward messed up in the end sending his attempt over an open goal. Majcen realised the win for Churchill in the added time as he nodded home a nice cross from Clayvin Zuniga.RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Goa moves fourth with dominant 3-1 win over Odisha Aizawl FC earned its third win of the season when it handed Mohammedan Sporting a 3-0 thrashing at the Salt Lake Stadium. Real Kashmir extended its unbeaten start to the season as it drew 1-1 with RoundGlass Punjab.The results:Aizawl FC 3 ( Malsawmtluanga 16, Lalremsanga 64, Lalliansanga 67) bt Mohammedan SC 0, at Salt Lake Stadium.Real Kashmir FC 1 (Dipanda Dicka 72) drew with RoundGlass Punjab FC 1 (Joseba Beitia 67-pen), at Kalyani Stadium.Chennai City FC 1 (Elvedin Skrijelj 64-pen) lost to Churchill Brothers 2 (Luka Majcen 49, 90+4) at Kalyani Stadium. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.