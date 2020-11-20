Gokulam Kerala signs Ghanain defender Mohammed Awal

Gokulam Kerala has signed Ghanaian defender Mohammed Awal for the new I-League season. The 32-year-old is the third foreign signing for Gokulam this year.

Awal has represented Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup qualifiers. He has played for clubs in Nigeria, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Morocco besides Ghana.

“I have heard a lot about football in India and am happy that I will be able to play there,” said Awal. “We want to win the I-League this season. I know that Gokulam has started training. I am waiting to join them.”

“Awal is a quality player from the national team of Ghana," said Gokulam's coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese.

"He is strong in defending, good at high balls, and can start attack from the back. His main strength is his experience playing for several top clubs in Africa and Asia. He is strong and reliable. We wish him the best for the upcoming season," he added.