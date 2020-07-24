Sreenidhi Football Club bids for I-League entry

Sreenidhi Football Club, established in 2015, has bid for an entry into the next season of I-League.

For the record, SFC is one of the three teams bidding and since Hyderabad has Hyderabad FC in the ISL, it cannot think of winning the bid from this city and the obvious choice was Visakhapatnam.

“We are hoping to get into the I-League as the decision is likely to be taken by this month-end,” says K. Abhijit Rao, Executive Director of SFC, in a chat with Sportstar.

“The primary objective of SFC is to build a sustainable model which should take the sport to a new high in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” he says.

“We want to ensure an ecosystem by way of creating infrastructure and exposure to promote the sport in a big way. We have one full-fledged football ground on our Sreenidhi International School premises here which also has V.V.S. Cricket Academy run by the great V.V.S. Laxman. And, we have plans for three more football grounds in and around Hyderabad,” he says.

“Yes, the long-term plans are for both Telugu-speaking States and in Vizag, we intend to reach out to schools and have some sort of a tie-up with them to promote the game in a big way,” says Abhijit.

K. Abhijit Rao, Executive Director, Sreenidhi Football Club. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Well, we always work in tandem with the State Football Associations. Honestly, TFA has been extremely helpful in all our endeavours with Fabia Ferreira as the technical director Fabio Ferreira,” says the SFC official.

“What we lack now is competitive football. For instance an average European under-15 footballer has at least 45 games in a season and here it is between 10-15 games. This we intend to improve in a big way with the help of the Associations,” Abhijit explains.

“Definitely, if we get the I-League team the first preference will be for the Indian players, especially from the State and not only on the foreign players,” he says.