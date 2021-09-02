Football Football I-League: Afghanistan's Sharif Mukhammad to lead Gokulam Kerala The Afghanistan national midfielder had played a key role in Gokulam’s stunning triumph in the I-League last season. P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 02 September, 2021 19:52 IST Sharif Mukhammad will lead Gokulam Kerala this season. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 02 September, 2021 19:52 IST Sharif Mukhammad will lead Gokulam Kerala this season.The Afghanistan national midfielder had played a key role in Gokulam’s stunning triumph in the I-League last season. He scored four goals from 14 matches and also made 799 passes.The Russian-born Sharif promised Gokulam would continue to play its aggressive style of football. “We have won the I-league and have made the Kerala fans proud,” he said. “We have shown everybody that we can play beautiful football. I know that it won’t be easy to defend titles.”READ| Nepal vs India: Thapa, Bista on scoresheet as first friendly ends in 1-1 draw Gokulam’s coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese said Sharif had exceptional leadership qualities. “His experience in midfield will help the Malabarians scale new heights in the season,” the Italian said. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :