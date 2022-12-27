Football

I-League: Francesc Bonet takes charge of defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC

Francesc Bonet has been appointed as the new coach of Gokulam Kerala. The 29-year-old from Spain has replaced Richard Towa after the defending champion played nine matches this I-League season.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
27 December, 2022 18:40 IST
Bonet, who trained Rajasthan United last season, was earlier the coach of the Barca Academy in Barcelona. 

Bonet, who trained Rajasthan United last season, was earlier the coach of the Barca Academy in Barcelona.

After leaving Rajasthan, he worked as an assistant coach in the Guatemalan club Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa.

He is expected to join Gokulam within a couple of days.

“I am so happy to be in Gokulam, and I hope we can continue making history together,” Bonet said. “I am sure the fans will enjoy the team, my teams dominate the games with the ball and create a lot of chances, and here, we have players for that.”

Gokulam’s president V.C. Praveen hoped Bonet would bring his brand of attacking football to the club. “We have been impressed by his playing style during his stint in Rajasthan United, and we hope he could replicate a fluid game here also,” he said.

