I-League: Churchill Brothers slows down Gokulam Kerala's march towards retaining the title

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala recovered a goal’s deficit to hold former champion Churchill Brothers to a 1-1 draw and settle for a point, in a championship leg match of the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday.

The drawn encounter saw the holder continuing to extend its unbeaten run for the 14th match while staying comfortably on top of the current standings with 34 points.

Ikechukwu Kenneth Ngwoke gave Churchill Brothers the lead in the 15th minute before Jourdain Fletcher found the equaliser in the 38th minute to ensure a point for Gokulam Kerala, which went further away from the reach of its challengers. Churchill Brothers remained fourth with 24 points from 14 matches.

Earlier, RoundGlass Punjab FC beat Rajasthan United2-1 to climb to the third spot in the race for the championship with 27 points from 15 matches.

Rajasthan took the lead through N. Pritam Singh at the half-hour mark but Punjab FC came back strongly and scored two quick goals through Ashish Jha (37th minute) and Kurtis Guthrie (41st) to secure the win.

The result:

Churchill Brothers FC 1 (Ikechukwu Ngwoke 15) drew with Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Jourdain Fletcher 38).

RoundGlass Punjab FC 2 (Ashish Jha 37, Kurtis Guthrie 41) bt Rajasthan United FC 1 (N. Pritam Singh 30).