I-League: Gokulam Kerala extends unbeaten run with 3-2 win over TRAU

Gokulam Kerala FC picked up its fourth win in five matches when it got the better of Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU FC) by the odd goal in five (3-2) at the Kalyani Stadium on Monday.

Jithin MS gave the Malabarians an early lead before Luka Majcen scored twice on either side of the two halves to ensure the full quota of points. TRAU FC reduced the margin through Fernandinho, who found the target twice. Gokulam Kerala, which has remained the only unbeaten side, tallied 13 points from four wins and a draw.



Playing the concluding match of the day’s fixture at Naihati Stadium, Mohammedan Sporting pipped Kenkre FC by a solitary goal to continue on top of the standings. Marcus Joseph scored the only goal of the match late in the second half to give the local side its fifth win in six matches. Sporting tallied 15 points from six matches to continue on top of the standings. Gokulam Kerala, which has played a match less in comparison, remained a close second.

In another match played at Naihati, newcomer Rajasthan United FC downed former champion Churchill Brothers 2-0 to register its second win in five outings. Alocious Muthayyan scored twice in a span of four minutes late in the first half to give Rajasthan United the winning margin.



The results:



(At Kalyani) - TRAU FC 2 (Fernandinho 8, 56) lost to Gokulam Kerala FC 3 (Jithin 2, Luka Majcen 18, 55).



(At Naihati) - Rajasthan United 2 (Alocious Muthayyan 34, 38) bt Churchill Brothers 0.



(At Naihati) - Mohammedan Sporting 1 (Marcus Joseph 72) bt Kenkre FC 0.