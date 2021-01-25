I-League: Gokulam Kerala cruises past Neroca FC in 4-1 win

Gokulam Kerala FC scripted a convincing 4-1 win over Neroca FC to record its second win in the Hero I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on Monday.

It was Neroca’s second defeat. Gokulam rode on its luck to take the lead in the 23rd minute when Mohammed Rashid's shot off a corner was inadvertently headed in by defdender M. Jiteshwor Singh.

Eight minutes later, Philip Adjah doubled the lead. Dennis Antwi passed it on to his Ghanaian colleague and the latter's shot hit the crossbar and landed inside the Neroca post.

Gokulam was 3-0 up after eight more minutes as Jestin George chested in a free-kick from the right.

Neroca attacked with purpose and created a few chances after the change of ends.

Gokulam forward Antwi was brought down inside the Neroca box and it resulted in a penalty. After some argument among the Gokulam players, Sharif Mohammad converted the spot kick in the 86th minute.

Nevertheless, the Afghan got a yellow card for kicking the ball angrily during the argument.

Neroca pulled one back through Songpu Singsit in the closing minutes.

The result: Gokulam Kerala FC 4 (Jiteshwor 23-OG, Adjah 31, Jestin 39, Sharif 86) bt Neroca FC 1 (Songpu Singsit 88).