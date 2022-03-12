I-League: Gokulam Kerala trashes Kenkre FC 6-2; TRAU FC downs Churchill Brothers

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC rode on striker Luka Majcen’s hat-trick to demolish newcomer Kenkre FC 6-2 in a fourth round match of the I-League at Kalyani Stadium on Saturday.

Majcen, the Slovenian forward who moved from Bengaluru United FC this season, started the scoring process and added two more goals to his name later in the match to become the key name in Gokulam Kerala’s big win.

Jithin M.S., Thahir Zaman and Muhammad Uvais scored one each to complete the scoreline for GKFC, which tallied 10 points from three wins and draw.

Akeraj Martins and Lester Fernandez scored one apiece to reduce the margin for Kenkre late in the match.



In another round robin league match played at the Naihati Stadium, TRAU FC picked up the first win of the season by overcoming the former champion Churchill Brothers 2-0. Kishan Singh and Douglas Veloso Santana scored once each to secure the win for TRAU FC.

Mohammedan Sporting cleaned up All India Football Federation's developmental side 4-0 to move to the top of the standings in the I-League with 12 points from four successive wins.