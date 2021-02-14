I-League: Indian Arrows stuns Mohammedan Sporting

Indian Arrows rode on Gurpanthjeet Singh's solitary goal to stun Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 and record its first win in the I-League at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

Indian Arrows gathered four points in eight matches, while Mohammedan Sporting remained on 10 points following its first loss in seven matches.

Indian Arrows got the lead when Gurpanthjeet headed home from close range in the 26th minute. He pounced on a loose ball after Mohammedan Sporting goalkeeper Shubham Roy blocked a Gurkirat Singh free-kick.

Mohammedan Sporting intensified its attack in search of the equaliser and created plenty of chances, especially after the resumption and towards the close, but could not breach the solid Indian Arrows defence.

Indian Arrows custodian Ahaan Prakash, who made some brilliant saves, was declared the player-of-the-match.