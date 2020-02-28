I-League: Chennai City downs Indian Arrows at Cooperage

Chennai City FC registered a comfortable 2-0 win against Indian Arrows at Mumbai's Cooperage ground on Friday as Adolfo Araujo and Katsumi Yusa struck in the second half. The win took Chennai City to the third spot with 19 points; it now has five wins from 14 matches.

Araujo’s class was evident from his movements on the turf, control on the ball and eye for goal. For the Arrows, Nikhil Raj impressed with his footwork, and trickery on the wings.



Araujo scored with an angular left-footer after picking his spot and finishing coolly, a low drive past custodian Samik Mitra in the 48th minute. He bettered his strike with a precise pass to link up with Jockson Dias, whose relay from the right post across was tapped in by Yusa at the hour's mark. Chennai City focused on possession from then on, making the rival chase the ball.



The youngsters from Arrows, a developmental squad packed with U-22 players, created two chances. Skipper Vikram Pratap Singh got closest when alone into the goalmouth but volleyed over. He was earlier hustled into a hurried shot after Rohit Danu passed into space on the left, only to see goalkeeper Santana rush out in time to block the shot.