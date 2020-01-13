FanCode to provide live stream of ongoing season of I-League

FanCode, the multi-sport aggregator platform, has partnered with Lex Sportel Vision to live stream the ongoing season of I-League in India. The multi-year exclusive streaming partnership will enable fans across the country to catch all the live action from India’s football leagues.

FanCode would be providing comprehensive coverage of the I-League, which will include real-time match clips and highlights, news and in-depth game analysis.

Yannick Colaco, co-founder of FanCode, said, “FanCode is proud to partner with Lex Sportel Vision to bring all the I-League action live on digital to sports fans. This partnership is in sync with FanCode’s focus to provide comprehensive sports access to sports fans in India. I-League is a breeding ground for young football talent in India. Today, besides historic clubs such as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal the league features a lot of football clubs that have some great stories. With this partnership, we are sure to see an increase in the reach and popularity of the league by multiple-fold.”

Speaking on the development, R.C. Venkateish, MD, Lex Sportel Vision said: “Our partnership with FanCode will help the league reach a newer audience. The league does not only produce some amazing quality of football but is home to some of the most passionate Indian football fans too, and we are delighted to serve them through the exclusive partnership with FanCode.”