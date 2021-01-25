I-League: Majcen, Miranda score as Churchill beats Sudeva 2-0

Luka Majcen’s magnificent performance helped Churchill Brothers post a 2-0 win over Sudeva Delhi FC in the Hero I-League at the Mohun Bagan ground here on Monday.

An unbeaten Churchill recorded its third win, while Sudeva experienced its second loss.

Luka put Churchill ahead when he tapped in a Julian Zuniga pass, off a corner, from a goalmouth melee in the 19 minute.

The lanky Slovenian forward contributed in the second goal as well. Luka’s shot deflected off advancing Sudeva goalkeeper Lovepreet Singh and Bryce Miranda made no mistake in the 36 minute.

The result: Churchill Brothers 2 (Luka 19, Miranda 36) bt Sudeva Delhi FC 0.