I-League: Manzi brace leads Mohammedan Sporting over Real Kashmir

Spaniard forward Pedro Manzi’s brace propelled a 10-man Mohammedan Sporting to a 2-0 win over Real Kashmir FC and earned it a top-six spot in the Hero I-League at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

It was a creditable performance by Sporting, which not only kept a clean sheet despite losing its captain Kingsley Eze to a red card in the 34 minute but also handed RKFC its first defeat of the season.

Manzi saw opposition goalkeeper Mithun Simantha off his lines and struck from his own half to draw first blood in the 74 minute.

Five minutes later, Manzi headed in a cross off a counterattack to help Sporting gather 16 points from 10 outings.

RKFC collected 17 points.

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) rallied to beat Sudeva Delhi FC 3-2 and assure itself of a top-six berth.

TRAU has 16 points from 10 matches, while Sudeva Delhi has nine from 10.

The results:

At Salt Lake Stadium: Mohammedan Sporting 2 (Pedro Manzi 74, 79) bt Real Kashmir 0

At Kalyani Stadium: TRAU 3 (Bidyashagar Singh 36, Phalguni Singh 55, Joseph Olaleye 82) bt Sudeva Delhi FC 2 (William Pauliankhum 17, Shubho Paul 41).