Football Football I-League: Mohammedan, Punjab FC, Chennai City make winning starts Mohammedan Sporting defeated Sudeva Delhi FC in the 2020-21 I-League on Saturday, while Punjab FC and Chennai City FC picked up victories on the opening day too. Amitabha Das Sharma 09 January, 2021 22:33 IST Mohammedan Sporting overcame newcomer Sudeva Delhi FC 1-0 on the opening matchday of the 2020-21 I-League on Saturday. - AIFF Media Amitabha Das Sharma 09 January, 2021 22:33 IST Mohammedan Sporting made a winning return to the I-League when it downed debutant Sudeva Delhi FC by a solitary goal in the opening match of the tournament at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.Faisal Ali found the target early in the second half to help Mohammedan secure the full quota of points. With the league played in a modified single leg round-robin format, the win helped the Kolkata side gain an early advantage. READ | I-League: Churchill Brothers gears up for Arrows challenge, Real Kashmir takes on TRAU But for a team making its first appearance, Sudeva FC put up an impressive challenge and created some nice scoring opportunities. But it lagged behind in the finishing department and failed to pick up a point.In the other match played under lights at the Kalyani Stadium, former champion Chennai City FC erased a goal's deficit to edge past Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1. Dennis Agyare Antwi put Gokulam ahead early in the second minute of action but Chennai City regrouped nicely to turn the tables on the former. Elvedin Skrijelj equalised for the Chennai side off a penalty midway through the first half before Vijay Nagappan found the winner early in the second half.THE RESULTS:Mohammedan Sporting 1 (Faisal Ali 58') beat Sudeva Delhi FC 0.RoundGlass Punjab FC 1 (Pritam Singh 19') beat Aizawl FC 0.Chennai City FC (Elvedin Skrijelj 26', Vijay Nagappan 51') beat Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Dennis Agyare Antwi 2').