I-League: Mohammedan, Punjab FC, Chennai City make winning starts

Mohammedan Sporting made a winning return to the I-League when it downed debutant Sudeva Delhi FC by a solitary goal in the opening match of the tournament at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Faisal Ali found the target early in the second half to help Mohammedan secure the full quota of points. With the league played in a modified single leg round-robin format, the win helped the Kolkata side gain an early advantage.

But for a team making its first appearance, Sudeva FC put up an impressive challenge and created some nice scoring opportunities. But it lagged behind in the finishing department and failed to pick up a point.

In the other match played under lights at the Kalyani Stadium, former champion Chennai City FC erased a goal’s deficit to edge past Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1.

Dennis Agyare Antwi put Gokulam ahead early in the second minute of action but Chennai City regrouped nicely to turn the tables on the former. Elvedin Skrijelj equalised for the Chennai side off a penalty midway through the first half before Vijay Nagappan found the winner early in the second half.