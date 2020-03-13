I-League: NEROCA hosts Chennai City as it battles for survival

NEROCA FC will face Chennai City FC in a must-win game at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Saturday as it attempts to stay out of the relegation zone in the I-League.

NEROCA is placed ninth in the table with 18 points from 16 games with four matches to go. Aizawl FC trails the Manipur club with 15 points but with a game in hand. Indian Arrows lies bottom with just nine points from 16 matches.

NEROCA will be looking to Philip Adjah Tettey, who has scored eights goals in the league so far, including a hat-trick in a thrilling 4-3 win over Punjab FC in its last match.

Speaking before the match, Tettey said, “It is my duty to make sure that no matter what, I keep my performance level high. I am glad that even if we haven’t had the best of results, I have been able to contribute to some of the good news for the team. I hope my performances can keep us afloat and above the relegation zone.”

Tettey stressed on the importance of winning all the remaining games, saying, “We have to take inspiration from our last match and make sure that we win all the upcoming games. It is a relegation battle now and we have to be very serious. We have to play as a unit and ensure that we are able to yield the necessary results.”

Chennai City is seventh in the table with 20 points from 15 games and drew its last game 1-1 at home against Mohun Bagan, which has already wrapped up the 2020 I-League title.

“NEROCA FC at home can be a really tough team to play, especially with their strong foreign contingent which has been yielding them the results,” said Akbar Nawas, Chennai City’s head coach.

“We are looking to finish as high as possible. It is a motivating factor for us that the race to the second spot in the league is for anyone to win. With a string of good results, we can ensure that we end at a spot which the team is deserving of. We will fight till the very end and ensure that we leave no stone unturned,” he added.

The teams placed second to eighth are separated by just three points. The last match between NEROCA and Chennai City ended in a 2-2 draw.