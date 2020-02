I-League: Gokulam Kerala hopeful ahead of away game against Neroca FC

Neroca FC will be playing host to Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League on Friday.

Neroca is in the relegation zone with 12 points, while Gokulam is in fourth position with 17 points.

The Imphal-based club registered a stunning 5-0 victory over city rival Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) about two weeks ago and the victory seemed like the perfect boost to reinvigorate its season.

However, Neroca has failed to follow up on its derby day bragging rights, managing to play out only a goalless draw at home against Indian Arrows before being humbled 2-6 by league leader Mohun Bagan away at Kalyani.

Speaking ahead of the game, Neroca head coach Gift Raikhan said, “It was unfortunate. It was a very shameful result against Mohun Bagan but we had chances and we fought.”

Gokulam Kerala will be coming into the fixture on the back of a derby win of its own — a 1-0 result in Coimbatore against Chennai City.

However, if Gokulam is to sustain its steam, anything less than three points might see it slip out of the top-four, based on results elsewhere.

“The victory against the defending champions, who are a team that plays very good football, has given a lot of confidence. However, it’s going to be a tough game away against Neroca but we remain hopeful of getting another win,” said Fernando Valera, Gokulam Kerala FC head coach.

Gokulam has a tough run of fixtures ahead, with Punjab, East Bengal and Churchill Brothers waiting for the Malabarians in the next three games.