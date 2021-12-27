I-League: Sergio Mendi hat-trick leads Neroca to a 3-2 win over Sreenidi Deccan

Spanish striker Sergio Mendiguchia scored a hat-trick in his debut match to lead Neroca FC to a 3-2 victory over Hero I-League newcomer Sreenidi Deccan at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata today.

Girik Khosla and David Castenada Munoz were the goalscorers for Sreenidi Deccan, but the odd goal in five fell the way of Neroca FC to give the side from Manipur all three points in this Hero I-League clash.

After a shaky start to the match, Neroca FC was the first side to break the deadlock in the 15th minute through new signing Sergio Mendi.

As his fellow new Spanish recruit Juan Mera chipped in a free-kick from a central position, Mendi came alive in the box as he brought down the ball with his chest and buried it home from close range.