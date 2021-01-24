I-League: Olaleye brillance powers TRAU's 2-0 win over Chennai City

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) relied on Nigerian Joseph Olaleye’s brilliance to beat a 10-man Chennai City FC 2-0 in the Hero I-League at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

TRAU recorded its first win of the season, while CCFC suffered its second successive defeat.

In an evenly-fought first half, TRAU dominated early and created some opportunities.

CCFC took time to find its rhythm and generated fine moves after Serbian midfielder Vladimir Molerovic replaced Harikrishna A.V. in the 22nd minute.

CCFC’s Iqbal Hussain came close to scoring in the 45th minute. The Singaporean burst into the box from right, dodged a defender and launched a left-footer, which went over the bar.

Minutes into the second half, the ever-active Joseph’s shot from the right resulted in an own goal by CCFC defender Elvedin Skrijelj.

CCFC earned a few corners in search of an equaliser before conceding the second goal in the 69th minute. Joseph provided the ball and Bidyashagar Singh beat custodian Kabir Toufik inside the box.

CCFC was down to 10 men after Charles Lourdusamy received his second yellow card resulting in a red. Nevertheless, Kabir made two superb saves to avoid further damage.

The results: TRAU 2 (Elvedin 49-OG, Bidyashagar 69) bt CCFC 0.

At Kalyani Stadium: Aizawl FC 1 (Richard Kassaga 12) drew with Indian Arrows 1 (Sajad Hussain Parray 93).