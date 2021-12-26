I-League: Rajasthan United FC to play with nine players vs Round Glass Punjab FC

Rajasthan United FC would be playing with only nine players in its first game against RoundGlass Punjab FC on December 26 in the Hero I-League 2021-22.

CLUB STATEMENT: We at RUFC are deeply disappointed for the situation regarding player registration. We apologise to our players, sponsors and fans unreservedly. pic.twitter.com/ewGsFRql4g — Rajasthan United FC (@RajasthanUnited) December 26, 2021

" RUFC qualified for the I- League on the basis of winning the qualifiers in October this years. An extended qualifiers season meant the club couldn't sign new players after qualifying for the I- League since registration had already closed for players," the team said in a statement.

Retaining minimal players from the qualifiers, the Rajasthan team sought better players, but with the transfer window for professional players closed, the transfers could only resume in the new year.

The first statement by AIFF to the clubs stated that the teams facing such problems could field amateur players who would play till December 31, 2021. The second AIFF statement said that only amateur players signed before/ on 31st August will be allowed to play I-League.

RUFC requested the league to consider postponing the fixture, but no avail. We apologize to our players, coaches, sponsors and fans for the situation regarding player registration, said the club.