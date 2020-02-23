I-League: Real Kashmir seeks home comfort against Indian Arrows

Real Kashmir FC would hope for a reversal in its fortunes when it takes on Indian Arrows in the I-League on Monday.

After getting beaten in its last two matches, Real Kashmir would look to get full three points against the All India Football Federation’s development side.

RKFC’s two losses, 2-1 against Churchill Brothers and 1-0 against Punjab FC, pushed it down to the eighth spot in the standings with 15 points from 11 matches.

A win against Arrows would move it back within the top four.

The Arrows approach the match on the back of a 1-3 defeat to East Bengal. It is at the bottom of the 11-team league, with just eight points from 12 games, having won only twice this season.

The Dave Robertson-coached RKFC would fancy its chances of beating a young Arrows team. It would be buoyed by the return to its base — the TRC Ground — after playing six consecutive away matches.

Despite losing to Churchill Brothers, the one positive for Robertson from the match was Robin Singh's performance. The out-of-favour India international, signed on loan from Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC in the January transfer window, opened his account in the league.

“We played two of the best teams in the league back to back. It was disappointing for us to not get anything out of those two games against Punjab and Churchill but it was a close affair on both occasions,” said Robertson.

“We will be getting back to our feet like always and against the Arrows, we will be going for the three points in front of our passionate home crowd.”

Indian Arrows coach Shanmugam Venkatesh also voiced his thoughts on his young side’s next challenge.

“Yes, it will definitely be a tough challenge. This is the beauty of the I-League as we get to play in different conditions and venues across the country. We are looking forward to an interesting match and a great atmosphere,” he said.