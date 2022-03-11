I-League: Round Glass Punjab finds two goals in injury-time to beat Aizawl FC 

Round Glass Punjab FC (RGPFC) produced two goals in the second half injury-time to pip former champion Aizawl FC 4-3 in a fourth round match of the I-League at Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Aizawl FC led 3-2 till the end of the regulation time with goals from David Lalhlansanga, Ramhlunchhunga and Aser Dipanda Dicka, who scored a penalty.

The RGPFC reduced the margin with goals from C.K. Vineeth and Joseba Beitia (penalty) in the regulation time before Kurtis Owen Guthrie and Bikash Yumnam struck within the space of a minute to make it 4-3 in the injury-time.

Aizawl FC was reduced to 10 men in the 71 minute when one of its defenders Vanlalnghenga was ejected after receiving the second booking of the match.

The other match at Naihati saw Sudeva Delhi playing out a goalless draw with Rajasthan United.