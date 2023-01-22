Mera, Majcen shine as RoundGlass Punjab beats Mohammedan 4-0

Juan Mera and Luka Majcen scored a brace each as RoundGlass Punjab FC beat Mohammedan Sporting 4-0 in an I-League match here on Sunday.

Mera scored in the 17th and 75th minutes, while Majcen found the back of the net in the 41st and 52nd minutes.

Earlier, Mohammedan not only dominated ball possession but also created meaningful attacks into the final third that kept the visitors’ defence on the edge.

The difference though was Majcen. With his physical presence inside the rival box, the Slovenian was the creator of the opening two goals for the Punjab side.

The goal first came off an innocuous-looking attack. Chencho Gyeltshen played Brandon Vanlalremdika on the left wing into space, and the latter cut back and lifted a hopeful cross into the box towards the far post, with Majcen waiting.

Rather than taking a header on goal, Majcen cushioned it back into the path of an onrushing Mera, who swept in a first-time volley.

Mohammedan had a chance of their own soon after, and it took some Kiran Limbu acrobatics to ensure Punjab held the lead.

Punjab’s second goal was a pure individual genius, with Majcen picking up the ball on the left of the box, cutting it to his right foot before curling it into the far corner and over Sankar Roy’s diving palms.

Majcen increased the lead for Punjab in the 52nd minute.

Mera’s free-kick found Hmingthanmawia, who headed the ball across the box to find an unmarked Majcen and the forward did not make any mistake and scored his eighth goal of the season.

With 15 minutes remaining in the match, Punjab scored a fourth goal through Mera.