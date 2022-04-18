I-League: Seeking big win, Real Kashmir faces TRAU challenge

Seeking to end its campaign on a positive note, Real Kashmir FC will look to give its best shot when it faces TRAU FC in the I-League on Monday.

The Snow Leopards are arriving in the match after suffering a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Mohammedan Sporting while TRAU enter the game following a narrow defeat against RoundGlass Punjab FC.

The game will take place at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

Real Kashmir FC head coach David Robertson wants to finish the campaign by performing in the best way possible.

"It has been a disappointing season. We had to face lots of things to contend with throughout. We haven't been able to field the same team twice due to obvious reasons. However, we have to keep going and finish the best way possible," Robertson mentioned.

Robertson understands the challenges that await them but wants to focus on his players.

On the other hand, TRAU FC head coach L. Nandakumar Singh wants to be more clinical in the attacking third for the remainder of the season.

Goalkeeper Amrit Gope also feels the same as he hopes to finish the initial phase with a win and a clean sheet.

Talking about the opponents, Nandakumar Singh is wary of the threats that Real Kashmir could pose.

I-League set to allow crowds for Phase 2 matches

"They are a good team but are struggling in the last few matches. It is a crucial game for us. They have quality players with proper finishers. We have to be careful. I have analysed them. We have to restrict them from having chances," he concluded.

RoundGlass Punjab, Gokulam Kerala go head-to-head

In the game between the first and third placed teams, Gokulam Kerala FC will go up against RoundGlass Punjab FC.

The Malabarians maintained its unbeaten record with a resounding 4-0 win over Sudeva Delhi last time out. Luka Majcen netted yet another hat-trick, which didn't surprise coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese.

Annese described the win as Gokulam's best performance of the season.

Gokulam Kerala is unbeaten in its last 16 I-League games and could equal the league record on Tuesday, but Annese isn't too focused on that.

Sudeva Delhi aim to bounce back against Kenkre FC

After a heavy loss against Gokulam Kerala, Sudeva Delhi FC will take on bottom side Kenkre FC with an aim to bounce back in Naihati.