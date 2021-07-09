I-League: Gokulam Kerala signs Rakshit Dagar

Gokulam Kerala has signed Rakshit Dagar of Sudeva Delhi FC. The goalkeeper has played 37 games in the I-League for various clubs, including East Bengal and Minerva Punjab, for which he had kept the goal when it emerged as the champion in 2017-18.



“I believe I can add more quality to Gokulam Kerala FC,” said Dagar. “Though I will miss playing at the historic EMS Corporation Stadium due to the pandemic, we will try our best to defend the title.”



His signing is significant for Gokulam, as its goalkeeper for the last two seasons, C.K. Ubaid, has recently moved to Sreenidhi FC.



“Rakshit is one of the best goalkeepers in the league,” said V.C. Praveen, Gokulam’s president. “He had impressive statistics last season and we believe he could make the most of it during his tenure at Gokulam.”