I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC downs RoundGlass Punjab to cause a major upset

Sreenidi Deccan FC sprung a big surprise by defeating title aspirant RoundGlass Punjab FC 2-1 in a fifth-round match of I-League at Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday.

Sreenidi Deccan took control of the action early and found the lead courtesy of Louis Ogana midway in the first half. Punjab FC levelled the issue in the 39th minute off a Sumeet Passi header but Deccan FC pressed for more and regained the lead decisively just after the break when Ogana found his second goal of the evening.

In another match played at the Naihati Stadium, former champion Aizawl FC saw substitute Lalliansanga scoring twice in injury time to secure a 2-1 win against Sudeva Delhi FC. Chandan Nishchal scored in the fourth minute to see Sudeva Delhi leading till the end of the regulation time before Lalliansanga struck twice in three minutes in the injury time to turn the match on its head.

The results:

(At Kalyani) - RoundGlass Punjab FC 1 (Sumeet Passi 39) lost to Sreenidi Deccan FC 2 (Louis Ogana 23, 56).

(At Naihati) - Sudeva Delhi FC 1 (Nishchal Chandan 4) lost to Aizawl FC 2 (Lalliansanga 90+1, 90+3).