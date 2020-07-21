Sassuolo vs Milan LIVE: Rossoneri eye top-6 finish in Serie A

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan at the Mapei Stadium in Sassuolo.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Both AC Milan and Sassuolo are eyeing a win tonight to go closer to finishing in the top-6 of the Serie A standings.

Milan, which is currently seventh, is eight points ahead of Sassuolo at eighth. Both team have won 14 of the available 18 points in their last six fixtures and come into this game high on confidence.

AC Milan, not too long ago, scripted a magnificent comeback against Juventus to win 4-2. While Sassuolo held Juventus to a 3-3 draw in its previous match.

Milan hasn't had the best of the season at home. It has won only eight of the 17 games, collecting 29 points.

Sassuolo on the other hand, has played 18 games on the road and lost six, won six and drawn as many. 18 points for them on the road.

A win today will take AC Milan to fifth, but Roma and Napoli will still have a game in hand. On the other hand, Sassuolo will remain eighth even it wins but will bridge the gap.

Since the restart, the Rossoneri have been in top form, winning six of its eight games and losing just two. Sassuolo is unbeaten in its past eight matches, having won and drawn four.

PREDICTED STARTING XI:

Sassuolo: Pegulo; Mulder, Santos, Ferrari, Rogerio; Djurcic, Locatelli, Traore; Raspadori, Caputo, Boga

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Bennacur, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic