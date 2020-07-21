Football Sassuolo vs Milan LIVE: Rossoneri eye top-6 finish in Serie A Sassuolo vs Milan LIVE: Catch the live score, commentary, stats, goals and updates from the Serie A match at the Mapei Stadium in Sassuolo. Team Sportstar SASSUOLO Last Updated: 22 July, 2020 00:11 IST Sassuolo (right) hosts AC Milan with an aim to win all three points to go closer to securing a top-6 finish. - AP Team Sportstar SASSUOLO Last Updated: 22 July, 2020 00:11 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan at the Mapei Stadium in Sassuolo. ============MATCH PREVIEW:Both AC Milan and Sassuolo are eyeing a win tonight to go closer to finishing in the top-6 of the Serie A standings.Milan, which is currently seventh, is eight points ahead of Sassuolo at eighth. Both team have won 14 of the available 18 points in their last six fixtures and come into this game high on confidence.AC Milan, not too long ago, scripted a magnificent comeback against Juventus to win 4-2. While Sassuolo held Juventus to a 3-3 draw in its previous match.Milan hasn't had the best of the season at home. It has won only eight of the 17 games, collecting 29 points.Sassuolo on the other hand, has played 18 games on the road and lost six, won six and drawn as many. 18 points for them on the road.A win today will take AC Milan to fifth, but Roma and Napoli will still have a game in hand. On the other hand, Sassuolo will remain eighth even it wins but will bridge the gap.Since the restart, the Rossoneri have been in top form, winning six of its eight games and losing just two. Sassuolo is unbeaten in its past eight matches, having won and drawn four.======================PREDICTED STARTING XI:Sassuolo: Pegulo; Mulder, Santos, Ferrari, Rogerio; Djurcic, Locatelli, Traore; Raspadori, Caputo, BogaAC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Bennacur, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; IbrahimovicWhere can you watch the game live in India?Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs Milan live streaming will be available on Sony LIV in India for premium users. It will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.