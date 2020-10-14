Football Football Iceland replaces coach, assistants for Belgium clash due to COVID-19 Arnar Thor Vidarsson, Iceland's U21 men's national team coach and staff from the women's senior and junior sides will replace coach Erik Hamren and his men. Reuters 14 October, 2020 10:29 IST The FA said that coaches from the nation's under-age teams would fill the breach after previously announcing that coach Erik Hamren and his staff had all been quarantined following a positive test. - Getty Images Reuters 14 October, 2020 10:29 IST Iceland will replace head coach Erik Hamren and his entire backroom team for Wednesday's Nations League clash with Belgium in Reykjavik after an unnamed staff member contracted COVID-19, the country's FA said in a statement late on Tuesday.The FA said that coaches from the nation's under-age teams would fill the breach after previously announcing that Hamren and his staff had all been quarantined following a positive test.READ | Neymar eclipses Ronaldo as hat-trick brings 64th Brazil goal "None of the Icelandic team's players have been quarantined, and the match between Iceland and Belgium in the UEFA Nations League will take place according to schedule on Wednesday night," the FA said."The coaching team against the Belgians will be Arnar Thor Vidarsson, coach of the U21 men's national team and David Snorri Jonasson, coach of the U17 men's national team," the statement said.The FA added that more staff would join from the women's senior team and the country's junior international sides. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos