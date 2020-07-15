Football Football Five-substitute rule to be extended to 2020-21 season IFAB, football’s rule-making body, said the decision on whether to apply this temporary amendment remains at the discretion of each competition organiser. Reuters 15 July, 2020 20:49 IST IFAB had agreed to a temporary change to allow teams to use five substitute in May to “protect player welfare” during the COVID-19 pandemic. - AP Reuters 15 July, 2020 20:49 IST Football's rule-making body IFAB on Wednesday said teams will be allowed to continue to use up to five substitutes next season.IFAB, the International Football Association Board, had agreed to a temporary change to allow teams to use five substitutes, rather than the usual three, in May to “protect player welfare” during the COVID-19 pandemic.READ: Premier League clubs agree to five substitutions rule change“...the IFAB Board of Directors has extended the option to competitions scheduled to be completed by 31 July 2021 and to international competitions scheduled in July/August 2021,” the body said in a statement.IFAB said the decision on whether to apply this temporary amendment remains at the discretion of each competition organiser.Each team will only have three chances to make substitutions, although changes made at halftime are not counted as one of the three opportunities. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos