Stimac: India needs to be wary of the strength and international experience of Afghanistan

India needs to be wary of the strength and international experience of Afghanistan when the national team makes its bid to qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China, feels the National head coach, Igor Stimac. India plays the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers here at the Salt Lake Stadium, which hosts the round robin group D league comprising Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Cambodia and host India, from June 8.

“From our previous experiences we know that Afghanistan is a team of strong, tough guys full of confidence and international experience. They play a different kind of football. We are still waiting for the detained inputs on Hong Kong to see how much they have changed with the inclusion of three players Brazil-born players of Hong Kong decent (meaning forward Wellingson, midfielder Diego Eli Moreira and defender Tomas Maronesi),” Stimac said at the start of the National camp for the Asian Cup qualifiers.

“The inclusion of foreign players (of native descent) gives you extra strength on the pitch and we need to find out how good they (the Brazilians in Hong Kong) are. I am looking for some final inputs on Cambodia before we prepare our strategy,” the head coach added. Stimac will have a chance to see his opponents in the coming weeks when all the participating teams play friendlies to prepare for the final phase of the qualifiers.

The Indian probables will be playing friendlies against the ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan and a selection of the I-League players before setting off for Doha to play two friendlies against Zambia and Jordan on May 25 and 28 respectively. “We will select a squad of 26 players before releasing and adding some of the names from the ongoing camp. The friendlies in Doha are against sides which are ranked better than India. That will give us a chance to analyse how we cope against superior teams and find out the areas of improvement,” Stimac said.