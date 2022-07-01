Igor Stimac seeks longer camp in March for Asian Cup preparation

Indian men's national team coach Igor Stimac has sought a longer preparation camp in March next year ahead of the AFC Asian Cup.

The Croatian revealed on his social media account that he spoke with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to keep the national team's interests high on the priority list.

Stimac said on Twitter, "Had fruitful discussions with the COA & I am thankful to them for their support to understand that the NT (national team) needs to be the focus now. Needing proper camp which is minimum two weeks in September in Kerala. 2 international friendlies & 1 practice game with KBFC.

"Similar plans in March 2023 but a bit longer camp. Discussed many other points including the development plans. Wishing the COA best of luck in accomplishing the mission & FIFA timelines."

The CoA was put in place to manage the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and form its constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.