Igor Stimac's contract extended till September

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to extend Indian football team coach Igor Stimac's contract until September.

The AIFF's technical committee met on Friday and "unanimously decided to extend National Team Head Coach Igor Stimac’s contract till September 2021".

The AIFF added in a statement that the technical committee "will meet again in September to discuss the future pathway forward."

Croatian coach Stimac's contract expired on May 15. He is currently with the Indian team in Doha as the Blue Tigers resume their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign.

The technical committee also stated that Savio Medeira will take charge as the AIFF’s interim technical director.