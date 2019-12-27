I-League: Unbeaten Churchill looks to end year on a high against Indian Arrows

Churchill Brothers will look maintain its unbeaten start to the season when it hosts Indian Arrows in the I-League on Saturday.

Churchill last played on December 12 against Mohun Bagan and is coming on the back of a 16-day break period as its game against Real Kashmir was postponed. Churchill cruised to wins in its opening two game, beating Punjab FC and Mohun Bagan with commendable score lines of 3-0 and 4-2.

The star of the show so far for the home team has been captain Willis Plaza, who has already scored three goals from two matches, including a brace against Bagan.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Churchill coach Bernardo Tavares said, “In my opinion, there are several factors but the main one is the willingness and motivation of the players who want to improve individually and collectively in the best possible manner. With this motivation, it is easier to work with the player individually, and thus improve our team to make it stronger as we know we will face very strong teams that are also well prepared.”

He added, “The Indian Arrows team is a well-organised defensive unit that does not concede many goals. In the three games they have played so far, they have always lost by the slightest difference, showing that they are a team that defends well and that it will be difficult to score goals against them.

“Hopefully tomorrow we will be able to watch a good football game and our team will be able to win the game and win the three points.”

Indian Arrows, on the other hand, has not yet got off the mark but has shown immense organisation in defence. The side's coach, Shanmugam Venkatesh, said his side was on the right track.

“Although we have failed to get a positive result yet, there are quite a few takeaways from the three matches so far. We were very close to securing a good result against Aizawl but it slipped in the dying minutes. Punjab FC won 3-1 against Chennai City but our boys held them for more than an hour before Dicka fired the winner. Overall, the learning process is on and we’re on the right track,” he said.

“Churchill are a superb team. Scoring four goals against Mohun Bagan, that too, in Kalyani speaks volumes about the firepower they possess up-front. Not only that, but their defensive unit is also in fine-tune. They are definitely going to start as the favourites,” he added.