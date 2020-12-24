Improving United looks to build on momentum at Leicester

Manchester United may have taken its time to hit top gear in the Premier League this season but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could find itself in second place and within two points of leader Liverpool with a win at Leicester City on Saturday.

Solskjaer faced questions over his future after United's Champions League exit in the group stage and its struggles at home but the Norwegian has overseen six wins and a draw in seven league games to take his side up to third place with 26 points.

Having shaken off the cobwebs with a 6-2 home win against bitter rival Leeds United last weekend, United will bank on its 100% away record when it travels to Leicester, who is a point above Solskjaer's team but has played a game more.

Only Liverpool can match Leicester's tally of nine wins this season but Brendan Rodgers' Foxes has also lost five of its 14 games so far - more than any of the top six teams - and was beaten 2-0 by Everton in the last home game.

Fellow top-four hopefuls Chelsea visits a struggling Arsenal side languishing in 15th after its worst start to a campaign since the 1974-75 season and the pressure is mounting on manager Mikel Arteta to turn the north London club's fortunes around.

The Gunners have lost five of its last seven league games with new West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce saying it now faces a similar relegation battle as his side.

DAUNTING TEST

West Brom faces a daunting test itself when it visits Anfield to play champion Liverpool, who returned to its devastating best in a 7-0 win at Crystal Palace last weekend, a result that followed their 2-1 home win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool has received a boost with the return to full first-team training of midfielder Thiago Alcantara following a knee injury sustained against Everton in October.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs, who was top of the table earlier this month before dropping to sixth, travels to the West Midlands to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in another Sunday fixture.

Mid-table Wolves has lost three of its last four games in the absence of injured striker Raul Jimenez.

Goal-shy Manchester City is in unfamiliar territory under Pep Guardiola in eighth spot after 13 games but will aim to go six matches unbeaten when Newcastle United visits on Saturday.

Steve Bruce's 12th-placed side are hoping to put a COVID-19 outbreak at the club behind them and claim a sixth win of the campaign to potentially break into the top half of the table.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa hosts Palace, Southampton visits Fulham on Saturday, while winless Sheffield United hosts an Everton team who has won three games on the trot to jump into fourth place.

Leeds United takes on Burnley at Elland Road and West Ham United welcomes Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.