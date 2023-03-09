India beats Indonesia 6-0 to secure consecutive wins in the U-20 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers

India continued its victory run in the under-20 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, with a 6-0 win over Indonesia at the Viet Tri Stadium in Vietnam on Thursday.

It did not take too long for Maymol Rocky’s side to open the scoring when Nitu Linda made a free run along the right flank and crossed for Neha to tap it in, in the fourth minute.

Neha, who started as a substitute in the previous match, proved her mettle with a second, twenty minutes later, when she guided Anita’s Kumari into the net.

Apurna Narzary, the captain joined the party late in the first-half, cutting back for Kajol, who scored India’s third goal, establishing complete control on the game, much like the previous match.

Apurna got her name on the scoresheet 11 minutes after restart, when a failed clearance by Indonesia saw her head the ball in. As Rocky introduced new legs in the form of Sumati Kumari for Neha, the change paid off soon.

In the 74th minute, Kajol’s cross was fired into the net by Sumati through a phenomenal volley.

Indonesia, which looked second-best by some distance in the match, looked even more despodent in the final quarter of the game and Sumati scored her second from the same provider, Kajol, in second half-stoppage time to end the match with a resounding 6-0 in India’s favour.

It was the second win in a row for the young Blue Tigresses, who will play Vietnam in the last qualifier on March 11.