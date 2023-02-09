Football

India U-17 Women routs Jordan 6-0; Shilji Shaji nets four goals

The India U-17 Women’s National Team produced another brilliant performance as it beat Jordan 6-0 at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa City, Jordan on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
09 February, 2023 23:10 IST
Shilji Shaji was the star player again, netting four goals to help India earn its second victory in as many friendly matches in Jordan.

Shilji Shaji was the star player again, netting four goals to help India earn its second victory in as many friendly matches in Jordan.

The India U-17s, who are currently preparing for their AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers (to be held later this year), started on a bright note and got their reward when a header by Pooja off a Shilji corner was turned into her own goal by Jordan defender Mera Atari.

As the match neared the half-hour mark, Shilji turned scorer, netting off a Manisha Kumari cross to double India’s lead. The Young Tigresses, courtesy of the two early goals, carried a comfortable lead into the tunnel at half-time.

It took them some time to find the same scoring rhythm again, but once they did, the floodgates opened. Pooja produced a brilliant solo effort, as she dribbled past two defenders and rounded the keeper to finish in an empty net.

Pooja soon turned provider, as she received a cross by Juhi and squared it to Shilji, who finished into an empty net. The India striker soon completed her hat-trick with just eight minutes of regulation time left, as her shot from outside the box beat the keeper on the far side.

Shilji added one more for her fourth in injury time. This time, her shot from outside the area was blocked, but the striker remained alert enough to get onto the rebound and turn it in.

Result
Jordan 0 lost to India 6 (Mera Atari 16’ og., Shilji Shaji 24’, 77’, 82’, 90+3’, Pooja 73’)

