India beats Kuwait 3-0 in AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Thanglalsoun Gangte scored a brace to guide India to a crucial 3-0 win over Kuwait in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. India had registered a 5-0 win against the Maldives in its previous match.

Two goals from Gangte gave the Indian side three points. Goalkeeper Sahil also made a number of crucial saves to ensure a clean sheet.

India was in the ascendancy from the get-go. The first big chance came in the ninth minute as Gangte headed the ball into the net from a corner-kick opportunity. However, the referee had blown the whistle for a foul in the build-up.

Three minutes later, skipper Vanlalpeka Guite stung the palms of the Kuwait custodian with a low, fizzing shot that was saved. The pressure continued to build, and the reward came in the 16th minute as Bibiano Fernandes' side took the lead.

A long ball from centreback Manjot Singh Dhami found Korou in space down the right flank. The winger charged and played a pinpoint cross for the onrushing Gangte, who provided a clinical finish.

Two minutes after the hour mark, Korou headed narrowly over the bar from a corner-kick chance. However, four minutes later, he was on hand to double India's advantage as the Blue Colts raced forward on a counter-attack. Guite fired in an inviting low cross from the left, and the winger slammed it home with aplomb.

Sahil was called into action in the 69th minute, producing a flying save to deny Khaled. The stop proved to be crucial as the Indian team struck another blow just two minutes later as Gangte scored his second.

India poured forward on the break again, and Lalpekhlua delivered a fine cross from the left flank as Gangte slid home a clinical finish.

India will take on Myanmar next on Friday.