Football

India clubbed with Japan, Vietnam, Uzbekistan in AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

PTI
NEW DELHI 18 May, 2023 17:00 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s football team.

FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s football team. | Photo Credit: AIFF

The Indian women’s team was on Thursday drawn in a tough group along with Japan, Vietnam and host Uzbekistan in the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 to be played between October 23 and November 1.

India qualified for Round 2 with wins over Kyrgyz Republic, 5-0 and 4-0, in a two-legged play-off earlier this year.

The Blue Tigresses are the lowest ranked team in Group C at 61, while 2012 Olympics silver medallist Japan, ranked 11 in the world, is the most formidable side.

Vietnam, which will make its debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup later this year, and host Uzbekistan are at 33 and 50 respectively in the FIFA chart.

In the lead-up to the Round 1 qualifiers against Kyrgyz Republic, India also played against Uzbekistan in a one-off friendly, losing 2-3 after an injury-time goal.

India has suffered narrow one goal losses on the three previous occasions it has played Uzbekistan. India last faced Vietnam in a friendly in Hanoi in 2019, drawing 1-1, while the last meeting with Japan came in the 1997 Asian Women’s Championship, with India going down 0-1.

Four teams, the three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up, will progress to Round 3 to play two pairs of home and away matches, slated for February 24 and 28 next year.

The winners will take the two spots reserved for Asia in the women’s football event in 2024 Olympics.

