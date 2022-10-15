India loses 2-4 to Iraq in AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifying opener

India went down 2-4 against Iraq in its opening fixture of the AFC U-20 Championship Group H qualifiers, that took place at the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium in Kuwait City on Friday.

Iran got the first goal through Abdulrazzaq Qasim’s curling effort with the outside of his boot in the second minute itself.

However, India kept up the pressure and equalised in the 22nd minute as Gurkirat scored with a timely shot, after Vibin played in Taison, who set up the goal for the forward.

India lead 2-1 at half-time as Gurkirat put Maheson through who dinked the ball over the goalkeeper.

Hayder Tofee’s header after a cross from the left flank helped Iraq make it 2-2 in the 51st minute. Sadeeq Shaheen put Iraq back in the lead in the 63rd minute before Azad Kalouri’s cross took a deflection off Bikash Yumnam and went into the net in the 71st minute to put the match beyond India’s reach.

India faces Australia next on Sunday. The match will kick off at 7 PM IST.

Iraq 4 (Abdulrazzaq Qasim 2’, Hayder Tofee 51’, Sadeeq Shaheen 63’, Bikash Yumnam) beat India 2 (Gurkirat Singh 22’, Maheson Singh 33’)