Football Football India loses against USA in Women's 3-Nation U-23 football tournament The Indian women's football team suffered a 1-4 defeat against the USA in its last match of the three-Nation U-23 tournament at Helsingborg in Sweden on Saturday. PTI 25 June, 2022 23:04 IST PTI 25 June, 2022 23:04 IST The Indian women's football team suffered a 1-4 defeat against the USA in its last match of the three-Nation U-23 tournament at Helsingborg in Sweden on Saturday.India created a flurry of chances and took the lead in the eighth minute through Pyari Xaxa, but the Americans picked up steam as the match progressed and drew level in the first half before scoring three more after the breather.Xaxa found the back of the net as she pulled the trigger from long range after being fed by Manisha Kalyan.However, the lead did not last long as Messiah Bright equalised a minute later for USA.READ: "Proud to be a Mariner," says Florentin Pogba, ATKMB's lastest signingIndian custodian Aditi Chauhan made a fine save 13 minutes into the game.USA doubled the lead soon after the re-start with Jenna Nighswonger scoring from a free-kick.In the 74th minute, USA added a third goal to extend their lead from Sierra Enge's shot.Substitute Ava Cook scored another goal five minutes from time to hand USA a convincing win in the end. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :