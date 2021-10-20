Football Football India names 23-man squad for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers The Blue tigers have been drawn in Group E alongside Oman, Kyrgyz Republic and host UAE for the qualifiers set scheduled between October 25-31. Team Sportstar 20 October, 2021 00:15 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India has been drawn in Group E alongside Oman, Kyrgyz Republic and host UAE. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 20 October, 2021 00:15 IST India declared its 23-man-squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers with some regulars finding their spot in the team.The Blue tigers have been drawn in Group E alongside Oman, Kyrgyz Republic and host UAE for the qualifiers set scheduled between October 25-31 at the Fujairah Stadium in Fujairah, UAE.ALSO READ | Indian women's football team faces Swedish top tier side in friendly match on WednesdayIndia, which won the SAFF Championship for a record eight times after a thumping victory over Nepal will now gear up for the tournament in which its best finish was 57 years ago.Players from the SAFF Championship winning squad such as Suresh Singh. who scored the opening goal in the final, and Komal Thatal have made it to the squad.Full Indian SquadGoalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohammad Nawaz.Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Alex Saji, Hormipam Ruivah, Asish Rai, Sumit Rathi, Akash Mishra.Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Amarjit Singh, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Deepak Tangri, Rahul KP, Komal Thatal, Nikhil Raj, Bryce Miranda, Princeton Rebello.Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :