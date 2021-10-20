India names 23-man squad for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

India declared its 23-man-squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers with some regulars finding their spot in the team.

The Blue tigers have been drawn in Group E alongside Oman, Kyrgyz Republic and host UAE for the qualifiers set scheduled between October 25-31 at the Fujairah Stadium in Fujairah, UAE.

ALSO READ | Indian women's football team faces Swedish top tier side in friendly match on Wednesday

India, which won the SAFF Championship for a record eight times after a thumping victory over Nepal will now gear up for the tournament in which its best finish was 57 years ago.

Players from the SAFF Championship winning squad such as Suresh Singh. who scored the opening goal in the final, and Komal Thatal have made it to the squad.