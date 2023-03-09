Football

Super Cup preparation forces KFA to shift the KPL semifinals, final to Wayanad

Kozhikode’s EMS Stadium and Malappuram’s Kottapadi Stadium were originally scheduled to host the semifinals and final, between March 13 and 19.

Stan Rayan
KOCHI 09 March, 2023 21:03 IST
With work on Kozhikode’s EMS Corporation Stadium having started for the Super Cup, which begins with the qualifying matches on April 3 and the main phase on April 8, the semifinals and final of the 10 th Kerala Premier League have now been shifted to Wayanad.

“The semifinals and final will be played at the Wayanad Sports Council stadium (at Maravayal) in Kalpetta,” P. Anilkumar, the secretary of the Kerala Football Association, told Sportstar on Thursday.

“We expect some local crowd so we are planning to have the matches under floodlights and start at 6.30 p.m. or 7 p.m. There will be no change in dates.”

Incidentally, the Wayanad United FC has qualified for the semifinal of the Kerala Premier League.

‘LOT OF WORK TO BE DONE’

The work at the EMS Stadium for the Super Cup, which pits the Indian Super League and I-League clubs, began on Thursday.

“There’s a lot of work to be done. We have started the ground preparation work today, so we’ve got some 20 days,” said the KFA secretary.

The work on the floodlights will also start soon. The Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri is the other venue for the Super Cup which will run till April 25 with the final in Kozhikode.

