India vs Thailand LIVE streaming info, Asian Games 2023: When and where to watch Indian women’s football match?

Get the live streaming and telecast details of the Asian Games women’s football match between India and Thailand.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 08:53 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

The Indian women’s team will take on Thailand in the Asian Games at the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou on Sunday.

For India, which suffered a 1-2 loss at the hands of Taipei in their last game, a win against Thailand might just be enough to take them through to the last eight.

Streaming/Telecast info
Where and when is the Asian Games women’s football match between India and Thailand happening?
The women’s football match between India and Thailand will be played in the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou on September 21, Thursday at 1:30 pm IST.
Where can I watch the Asian Games match between India and Thailand?
The game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and can be live streamed on SonyLiv app/website.

