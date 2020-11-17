India to host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2022 after 2020 edition gets cancelled

The Bureau of the FIFA Council on Tuesday has approved Indian as the host of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022. The competition, which was originally due to take place in 2020, has been cancelled based on the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group recommendations. In fact, both the 2020 editions of the two women’s youth tournaments have been cancelled and that the hosting rights for the 2022 editions be offered to the countries that were due to host the 2020 editions.

This will be the second FIFA event that will take place in India after the U-17 World Cup in 2017. The decision is a result of the council taking a number of decisions related to FIFA competitions in light of the current global COVID-19 pandemic and its continuing impact on football.

The council has also declared Costa Rica as the host of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020, which was originally scheduled for December, has been subject to the disruptive effect of the pandemic on the confederations’ continental club championships that serve as a pathway for the event.

The introduction of strict return-to-play protocols has facilitated a successful resumption of continental club championships the last of which is now scheduled to conclude by the end of January 2021.

As a result, the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 will now be held from 1 to 11 February 2021, taking place in Qatar as per the original host appointment by the FIFA Council in June 2019.

In line with FIFA’s International Match Protocol, FIFA and the host country will provide the required safeguards for the health and safety of all involved.