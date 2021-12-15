India to host SAFF U-18 Women's, SAFF U-19 Championships in 2022

India is set to host the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship 2022 in March, and the SAFF U-19 Championship 2022 in July-August.

The SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship will begin on March 3. Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and host India will face each other once in a round-robin format, before the top two places sides square off for the final on March 14.

Meanwhile, the SAFF U-19 Championship will commence on July 25. A total of six teams – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and host India – are set to participate.

The six teams will be divided into two groups of three nations each. The groups will be played in a round-robin format with each team set to play against each other once. The top two teams from each group move into the semifinals on December 31, and the winners move to the final on August 3.