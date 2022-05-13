India to play friendly game against Zambia in Doha

The Indian men's football team will be up against Zambia in a friendly match on May 25 in Doha.

"All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirms a friendly match for the Blue Tigers against Zambia in Doha on May 25," said AIFF in a statement.

The match is part of India’s preparation for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers Final Round scheduled to be held in Kolkata from June 8.

The match comes close on the heels of the International Friendlies in March where India had played against Bahrain and Belarus in Bahrain.

The Indian side has been camping since April 23, 2022 – first in Bellary, and currently in Kolkata where the National squad will also be playing two more friendly matches – one against a combined All-Star XI from the Hero I-League, and the other with the Bengal Santosh Trophy contingent. India has already played ATK Mohun Bagan in another friendly match on May 11.

The AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers Final Round will be held across three match days on June 8, 11 and 14, 2022, with the group winners, and the best 5 second-placed teams earning a ticket to the Asian Cup in China which is slated to kick-off on June 16, 2023.